All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Latvia to hand over new batch of drones to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 10:20
Latvia to hand over new batch of drones to Ukraine
Ukrainian and Latvian flags. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia will host an event in Riga on Monday, 3 February at which officials will announce the delivery of a batch of 100 drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi, a Baltic states news website

Details: The event will be attended by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Ukraine's Ambassador to Latvia Anatolii Kutsevol, and the head of the Ziedot.lv charity foundation Rūta Dimanta.

Advertisement:

It is also expected that there will be a demonstration at the event where one of the drones will be lifted into the air at a low altitude.

The charity project to purchase drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a public initiative that is raising funds on the Ziedot.lv platform.

The authors of the initiative on the Ziedot.lv portal emphasise that the Ukrainian military is in dire need of various types of drones, including FPV, reconnaissance and attack drones.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

LatviaUkrainedroneswar
Advertisement:
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 3 people killed, 10 injured – photos
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
ISW: Russian forces continue their "creeping advances" to please Putin
All News
Latvia
Latvia blocks access to number of Russian websites
Support for Ukraine and belief in its victory grows among Latvians – poll
Zelenskyy meets with speaker of Latvian parliament in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
12:29
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
11:20
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
11:10
Poland scrambles fighters and puts air defence on alert due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine's west
11:02
Death rate exceeded birth rate by almost three times in Ukraine in 2024
10:49
Zelenskyy on Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: 6 people killed, more pressure on Russia needed – video
10:31
Death toll from Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy on 30 January rises to 10
10:20
Latvia to hand over new batch of drones to Ukraine
10:03
Lithuania believes EU will make mistake if it returns to buying Russian gas
09:10
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion
08:58
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times near 16 settlements – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: