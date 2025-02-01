Latvia to hand over new batch of drones to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia will host an event in Riga on Monday, 3 February at which officials will announce the delivery of a batch of 100 drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi, a Baltic states news website

Details: The event will be attended by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Ukraine's Ambassador to Latvia Anatolii Kutsevol, and the head of the Ziedot.lv charity foundation Rūta Dimanta.

It is also expected that there will be a demonstration at the event where one of the drones will be lifted into the air at a low altitude.

The charity project to purchase drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a public initiative that is raising funds on the Ziedot.lv platform.

The authors of the initiative on the Ziedot.lv portal emphasise that the Ukrainian military is in dire need of various types of drones, including FPV, reconnaissance and attack drones.

Background:

Recently, it was reported that the Finnish company would present the long-range Steel Eagle drone which was developed for Ukraine in cooperation with Ukrainian specialists.

In early January, it was reported that the UK, together with its NATO allies, would provide Ukraine with 30,000 new drones.

