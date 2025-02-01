All Sections
Moldova starts supplying 3 million cubic metres of gas to breakaway Transnistria region amid energy crisis

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 1 February 2025, 14:50
Moldova starts supplying 3 million cubic metres of gas to breakaway Transnistria region amid energy crisis
Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovagaz, Moldova's largest energy company, began supplying the first 3 million cubic metres of gas to the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria on Saturday, 1 February.

Source: Europa Libera Moldova, a Radio Liberty project, citing Vadim Ceban, acting director of Moldovagaz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ceban stated that deliveries began at 08:30, and the volumes pumped into the pipeline system on the left bank of the Dnister River (i.e. Transnistria) are adequate "to maintain pressure".

He explained that, at this stage, the gas being supplied across the Dnister is sourced from existing pipelines on the right bank (Moldovan government-controlled territory), meaning it has not been newly purchased by the government from the European market.

"Gas is being supplied at the entry points into the system operated by Tiraspoltransgaz [the largest gas supplier in Transnistria]," he said.

Background:

  • On 29 January, Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed a contract to provide a loan of 3 million cubic metres of natural gas to the unrecognised region.
  • On 31 January, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced a final agreement with the European Union on financial assistance to help the country overcome the energy crisis. The total amount is €64 million, with €20 million allocated for gas supply to Transnistria.
  • These funds are also designated for the purchase of electricity for the right bank, with more than half of the total amount allocated for budget support.
  • On 1 January 2025, Russian gas transit through Ukraine ended due to the expiry of a transit contract. At the same time, Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Moldova, citing Moldovagaz's unresolved debts. Gazprom estimated the debt to be US$709 million, while Chișinău denies the existence of this debt.
  • Due to the absence of Russian gas in Transnistria, central heating and hot water supply to residential buildings have been cut off, widespread power cuts have occurred and nearly all industrial facilities have been shut down.

