Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria

Moldovagaz, a Moldovan national gas operator has signed an agreement to provide a loan of 3 million cubic metres of natural gas to Tiraspoltransgaz, a gas operator in unrecognised Transnistria.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Vadim Cheban, acting chairman of the board of Moldovagaz, on Telegram

Details: Cheban said that these supplies were intended to support the functionality of the Transnistrian gas system.

Advertisement:

Deliveries will be made on the basis of applications from Tiraspoltransgaz.

Under the terms of the agreement, this volume of natural gas must be returned by 1 March 2025.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 27 January, Chișinău announced that it would provide 3 million cubic metres of gas to unrecognised Transnistria, with funds provided by the European Commission.

On Monday, the European Union offered Moldova an emergency aid package worth €30 million to overcome the energy crisis instigated by Russia, including the purchase and transportation of natural gas to Transnistria.

Support UP or become our patron!