Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria

Iryna Kutielieva, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 11:30
Gas pipelines. Photo: Getty Images

Moldovagaz, a Moldovan national gas operator has signed an agreement to provide a loan of 3 million cubic metres of natural gas to Tiraspoltransgaz, a gas operator in unrecognised Transnistria.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Vadim Cheban, acting chairman of the board of Moldovagaz, on Telegram

Details: Cheban said that these supplies were intended to support the functionality of the Transnistrian gas system.

Deliveries will be made on the basis of applications from Tiraspoltransgaz.

Under the terms of the agreement, this volume of natural gas must be returned by 1 March 2025.

Background:

  • On 27 January, Chișinău announced that it would provide 3 million cubic metres of gas to unrecognised Transnistria, with funds provided by the European Commission.
  • On Monday, the European Union offered Moldova an emergency aid package worth €30 million to overcome the energy crisis instigated by Russia, including the purchase and transportation of natural gas to Transnistria.

