Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 11:30
Moldovagaz, a Moldovan national gas operator has signed an agreement to provide a loan of 3 million cubic metres of natural gas to Tiraspoltransgaz, a gas operator in unrecognised Transnistria.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Vadim Cheban, acting chairman of the board of Moldovagaz, on Telegram
Details: Cheban said that these supplies were intended to support the functionality of the Transnistrian gas system.
Advertisement:
Deliveries will be made on the basis of applications from Tiraspoltransgaz.
Under the terms of the agreement, this volume of natural gas must be returned by 1 March 2025.
Background:
Advertisement:
- On 27 January, Chișinău announced that it would provide 3 million cubic metres of gas to unrecognised Transnistria, with funds provided by the European Commission.
- On Monday, the European Union offered Moldova an emergency aid package worth €30 million to overcome the energy crisis instigated by Russia, including the purchase and transportation of natural gas to Transnistria.
Support UP or become our patron!