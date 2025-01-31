All Sections
EU to provide Moldova with €64 million in energy aid, one-third allocated for gas to Transnistria

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 January 2025, 19:24
EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Moldovan government has announced a final agreement with the European Union on financial assistance to tackle the country’s energy crisis. The package amounts to €64 million, with €20 million allocated for gas supplies to the unrecognised Transnistria.

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean confirmed on 31 January that the European Commission and Moldova had reached a final agreement on the EU’s aid package.

Recean stated that the assistance is a non-repayable financial grant totaling €64 million.

Of this amount, €30 million is earmarked for purchasing gas and electricity for both banks of the Dniester River. Within this sum, €20 million will go towards gas supplies for Transnistria, while €10 million will be used for electricity purchases for the right bank – Moldova's government-controlled territory.

The remaining €34 million will be provided as budgetary support.

Quote from Recean: "Grateful to the European Union for their unwavering support through the emergency assistance package. While Russia leaves people in cold and darkness, the EU stands by Moldova, providing crucial energy and financial help."

Background:

  • On 27 January, the EU announced a €30 million aid package for Moldova to purchase and transport gas to Transnistria.
  • On 28 January, Transnistria’s de facto authorities claimed that Russia would provide the unrecognised region with a loan to pay for the gas that Transnistria will receive from Europe.
  • Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the unrecognised Transnistria, accused the Moldovan government of manipulating how the €30 million from the EU should be used.
  • The European Commission emphasised that the aid is intended to restore gas supplies to Transnistria and ensure electricity generated there is delivered to the right bank –  Moldova’s government-controlled territory.

