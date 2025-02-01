All Sections
Norway confirms its diplomats came under Russian fire in Odesa

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 15:57
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Trukhanov on Telegram

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements that Norwegian diplomats came under fire in Odesa on the evening of 31 January.

Source: The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a comment to NTB, a Norwegian News Agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated that the Norwegian Embassy staff remained alive and uninjured following the attack on the building in Odesa where they were staying.

Quote: "We can confirm that there was a major attack on Odesa tonight [31 January - ed.] on the area where Norwegian embassy staff were staying. They are safe."

Background:

  • On the evening of 31 January, Russia fired ballistic missiles at the centre of Odesa, damaging about 15 cultural heritage sites.
  • The number of people injured in an attack had risen to seven.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people who were at the epicentre of the Russian missile strike on the city of Odesa on 31 January.
  • The Russian missile attack on Kyiv in December 2024 damaged the embassies of a number of countries.

