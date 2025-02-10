Russian attacks on northern Donetsk Oblast injure six civilians

At least six people have been injured due to Russian attacks on the northern districts of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin reported that the city of Kostyantynivka suffered four airstrikes, due to which four people were injured.

Quote: "Two people have been reported injured in Kramatorsk, although the full extent of the consequences has yet to be confirmed."

Background:

Russian forces launched yet another attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 8 February, leaving two people injured. Another man was injured in a Russian drone strike in the Pokrovsk district.

On 6 February, Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that approximately 302,000 civilians remain in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast.

