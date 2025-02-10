Russia uses experience gained from war in Ukraine against NATO, says ISW

Russia has been actively improving its UAVs and electronic warfare (EW) assets based on experience gained from its war against Ukraine and using its latest technological developments in hybrid operations against NATO member states.

Source: ISW (Institute for the Study of War)

Details: ISW reports that Russia is actively using the experience gained from its war against Ukraine to improve its military technologies, specifically drones and EW assets.

Analysts noted that in 2024, NATO states had increasingly faced the threat of Russian hybrid operations and sabotage.

Quote: "Reports that a NATO member state is struggling to combat likely Russian reconnaissance drones demonstrate the need for NATO states to further develop their defensive capabilities as Russia continues to use its experience on the battlefield in Ukraine to innovate new technologies."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 9 February:

Russia continues to leverage its partnerships with US adversaries, including North Korea, to offset the resource shortages constraining Russia's economy and war effort.

The arrival of North Korean workers to Russia demonstrates how Russia, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), is violating UNSC Resolution 2397.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un continues to reiterate his support for Russia and its war effort in Ukraine.

German authorities reportedly failed to down suspected Russian reconnaissance drones flying near a German military facility in January 2025 where Ukrainian forces have undergone training.

Russia appears to be leveraging the technological innovations it is developing in its war in Ukraine directly against NATO states.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Vovchansk.

Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka.

Russia continues efforts to recruit Russians and citizens of other Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS) countries to sign military service contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

