Russians attack Nikopol district: 2 enterprises, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos
The Russian military attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, damaging two industrial enterprises, residential buildings, a shop, a car and a power line.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "In the evening and at night, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district. They fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. They used a kamikaze drone and dropped ammunition from a UAV.
The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Two industrial enterprises were damaged. A house was destroyed and 17 others were damaged. Two five-storey buildings were also damaged. Also, 12 outbuildings, a shop, a car, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged."
Details: Lysak added that there were no casualties.
He also noted that five Russian drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.
