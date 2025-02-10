All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Nikopol district: 2 enterprises, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 February 2025, 08:00
Russians attack Nikopol district: 2 enterprises, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russian military attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, damaging two industrial enterprises, residential buildings, a shop, a car and a power line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "In the evening and at night, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district. They fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. They used a kamikaze drone and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

Advertisement:

The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two industrial enterprises were damaged. A house was destroyed and 17 others were damaged. Two five-storey buildings were also damaged. Also, 12 outbuildings, a shop, a car, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged."

 
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak added that there were no casualties.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

He also noted that five Russian drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

 
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopol
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
Russian forces attack truck in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person – photo
Emergency power outages implemented in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
RECENT NEWS
11:03
Politico: Europe considers seizing tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea
10:33
Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos
10:29
Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week
09:49
Zelenskyy congratulates Baltic states on disconnecting from Russian power grid
09:40
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
09:08
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
09:00
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
08:51
Man sustains fatal injuries in Russian drone attack in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast at night
08:17
Almost 100 combat clashes over past day, hottest situation near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
08:00
Russians attack Nikopol district: 2 enterprises, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: