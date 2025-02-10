Russians attack Nikopol district: 2 enterprises, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos

The aftermath of the Russian bombardment. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russian military attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, damaging two industrial enterprises, residential buildings, a shop, a car and a power line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "In the evening and at night, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district. They fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. They used a kamikaze drone and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two industrial enterprises were damaged. A house was destroyed and 17 others were damaged. Two five-storey buildings were also damaged. Also, 12 outbuildings, a shop, a car, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged."

Details: Lysak added that there were no casualties.

He also noted that five Russian drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

