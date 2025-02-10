Almost 100 combat clashes over past day, hottest situation near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 99 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the heaviest fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 9 February], the enemy conducted two missile strikes, using two missiles, and 87 airstrikes, dropping 138 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy fired on [Ukrainian positions] over 5,800 times, including 133 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,427 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted seven assaults near the settlements of Bohuslavka, Stepova Novosilka, Holubivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoserhiivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Kopanky and Novoliubivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes occurred near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians heavily deployed aircraft and tried to break through near the village of Kostiantynopil 10 times, but without success.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 39 airstrikes, using 69 guided bombs, and fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 493 times, including nine times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Siversk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

