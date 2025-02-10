All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU chief diplomat talks to Pope Francis about need for lasting peace in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 10 February 2025, 14:34
EU chief diplomat talks to Pope Francis about need for lasting peace in Ukraine
Photo: Kaja Kallas in Х (Twitter)

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has met with Pope Francis to discuss, among other things, the need to establish a just peace in Ukraine.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas posted a photo with the Pontiff, noting that the conversation had focused on the need for a "lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kallas: "We discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the need for a just and lasting peace that ensures Ukraine’s future." 

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Last year the Pope said in the context of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East that "a negotiated peace is better than a war without end".
  • On 25 December, the Pope mentioned the war in Ukraine in his traditional Christmas message, calling for an end to the war and negotiations for a just peace.
  • On 9 March 2024, Reuters reported that Pope Francis had said in an interview in February that Ukraine should have what he called "the courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.  A Vatican spokesman later commented that the Pope's statement was not a call for Ukraine to surrender.

Support UP or become our patron!

PopeUkraineEU
Advertisement:
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
All News
Pope
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Pope accepts invitation to visit Ukraine – head of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
Pope Francis wishes Ukraine "just and lasting peace" in his Christmas greeting
RECENT NEWS
16:53
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
16:00
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
15:56
Russia announces contacts with US through foreign ministries and signals regarding Ukraine
15:44
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
15:14
Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war
14:53
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
14:40
EU explores options for confiscating Russia's shadow fleet tankers
14:37
Former commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces shared how days preparing before Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine went by
14:34
EU chief diplomat talks to Pope Francis about need for lasting peace in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: