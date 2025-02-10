EU chief diplomat talks to Pope Francis about need for lasting peace in Ukraine

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has met with Pope Francis to discuss, among other things, the need to establish a just peace in Ukraine.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas posted a photo with the Pontiff, noting that the conversation had focused on the need for a "lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Quote from Kallas: "We discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the need for a just and lasting peace that ensures Ukraine’s future."

Background:

Last year the Pope said in the context of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East that "a negotiated peace is better than a war without end".

On 25 December, the Pope mentioned the war in Ukraine in his traditional Christmas message, calling for an end to the war and negotiations for a just peace.

On 9 March 2024, Reuters reported that Pope Francis had said in an interview in February that Ukraine should have what he called "the courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia. A Vatican spokesman later commented that the Pope's statement was not a call for Ukraine to surrender.

