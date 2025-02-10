All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 February 2025, 14:53
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
A Baton drone. Photo: manufacturer

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the use of domestically-produced Baton unmanned aerial systems in the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry, citing the Main Directorate for Armament and Equipment Lifecycle Support

Details: The Defence Ministry states that Baton drones are designed to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military, prioritising simplicity and ease of use in challenging conditions. They are built on frames of varying sizes.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence emphasises that these warbirds can operate in various weather conditions, particularly cold and heat.

It also notes that the drones possess strong dynamic capabilities, allowing them to chase down and engage enemy targets at high speed.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
All News
drones
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Man sustains fatal injuries in Russian drone attack in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast at night
Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video
RECENT NEWS
18:32
Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos
17:58
Ukraine has brought back 17 people from Russian occupation since year's start, says Ukraine's human rights commissioner
17:49
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
16:56
​​Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 17 – photos
16:53
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
16:00
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
15:56
Russia announces contacts with US through foreign ministries and signals regarding Ukraine
15:44
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
15:14
Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: