Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the use of domestically-produced Baton unmanned aerial systems in the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry, citing the Main Directorate for Armament and Equipment Lifecycle Support

Details: The Defence Ministry states that Baton drones are designed to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military, prioritising simplicity and ease of use in challenging conditions. They are built on frames of varying sizes.

The Ministry of Defence emphasises that these warbirds can operate in various weather conditions, particularly cold and heat.

It also notes that the drones possess strong dynamic capabilities, allowing them to chase down and engage enemy targets at high speed.

