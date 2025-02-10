All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts

Yevhen Buderatskyi, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 February 2025, 16:00
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
Serhii Naiev. Photo: UP

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, former Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that in order to prevent Russian troops breaking through the border from the temporarily occupied Crimea in 2022 legal decisions authorising the deployment of the Armed Forces and the introduction of martial law should have been made.

Source: Naiev in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "In 2014, after the temporary occupation of Crimea, the Ukrainian troops were deployed to various regions, including Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as to Crimea. These measures were taken to repel the aggression.

Advertisement:

In the Crimean direction, our forces dug some trenches and deployed a few brigades. They mined five bridges on the isthmuses: two on the Arabat Spit, rigged with improvised explosive devices, and three at Chonhar – two for vehicles and one railway bridge. A little more than 1,500 mines were laid there. For proper defence, around 200,000 mines should have been deployed."

Details: Naiev emphasised that he was referring to 2014. The brigades stationed near Crimea were later redeployed to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, leaving only small units in the south. Naiev said that Ukraine’s military leadership requested the introduction of at least an anti-terrorist operation regime in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts to provide a legal framework for stationing troops.

Quote: "Imagine a military commander asking a property owner to place artillery on their land. The owner would naturally ask, 'On what legal basis?' 

There were no legal provisions allowing this. The authorities refused to establish any such regimes in these regions."

Regarding the widely debated question, "Who de-mined Chonhar?", Naiev explained:

Quote: "This question lacks logic. The area was under the control of the Operational Command South, with a specific battalion responsible for the Chonhar crossings. There were soldiers responsible for blowing up the bridges if necessary. The night before the invasion, when I warned commanders of a potential attack, I instructed the commander on that front to prepare the bridges for detonation. 

However, these bridges were to be destroyed by human beings, not robots, under bombardment and missile fire."

More details: When asked what could have been done differently in the south, Naiev suggested that decisions to deploy the Armed Forces and impose martial law should have been made in previous years. 

He indicated that, as in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, extensive defensive measures should have been conducted in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and that the military command could then have secured the trenches and mine placement – not thousands, but hundreds of thousands of mines.

Mobilising additional forces before the full-scale invasion would have been crucial. Two additional territorial defence brigades, as well as reserve and mechanised tank brigades provided by the General Staff, should have been deployed in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Naiev added.

Support UP or become our patron!

warCrimea
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attack destroys Russian equipment and incapacitating 14 soldiers – video
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
All News
war
Russians attack Kursk Oblast, injuring 4 people, including 11-year-old boy
DeepState: Russians consolidate positions at intersection of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway in Donetsk Oblast
Almost 100 combat clashes over past day, hottest situation near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
19:57
Russian forces attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 10 guided aerial bombs, man killed
19:25
Zelenskyy: Trump team representatives will visit Kyiv this week
18:58
Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on 20 February, CNN reports
18:35
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attack destroys Russian equipment and incapacitating 14 soldiers – video
18:32
Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos
17:58
Ukraine has brought back 17 people from Russian occupation since year's start, says Ukraine's human rights commissioner
17:49
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
16:56
​​Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 17 – photos
16:53
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: