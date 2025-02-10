EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions

Gert Jan Koopman, the European Commission's Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (NEAR), has said that Ukraine should consider changes to its wartime regulations.

Source: Koopman during the Ukraine's accession to the EU: shaping a transformational agenda conference; article by European Pravda

Details: The European official acknowledged that the introduction of martial law has changed certain democratic procedures, given the security challenges.

Quote: "Obviously, Ukraine will return to constitutional normality after the war is over and martial law is lifted. But I really advise you to examine the necessity and proportionality of the martial law restrictions that are in place now. Study it in detail!" he said, addressing the MPs present.

At the same time, Koopman did not elaborate on the specific issues in which the EC expects changes to be made in the regulation of martial law.

Background: Recently, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that Ukraine should be ready to hold elections during the war, as it is "a sign of a healthy democracy".

