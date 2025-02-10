The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka on the evening of 9 February has risen to 17.

Source: National Police, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from the Internal Affairs Ministry: "Donetsk Oblast. The number of injured has increased to 17 as a result of a massive strike on the territory of the oblast."

Photo: National Police

Details: In Kramatorsk, Russian troops killed a 52-year-old man and injured 12 civilians. Five people were injured in Kostiantynivka.

Photo: National Police

So far, more than 100 destroyed objects have been recorded, including 69 apartment buildings and 47 residential houses, infrastructure facilities, 76 garages and more than 25 civilian vehicles.

Background:

Earlier, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that at least six people had been injured in Russian strikes on the northern districts of Donetsk Oblast. Four people were reported to have been injured in Kostiantynivka and two in Kramatorsk.

As of the morning of 10 February, the number of casualties increased to 12.

