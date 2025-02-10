Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Kramatorsk City Military Administration

One person has been killed and nine others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast late on 9 February.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook; Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians struck Kramatorsk with a FAB-500 bomb fitted with a guidance kit late on the evening of 9 February. A densely populated residential area came under fire.

Nine people were injured. One person was killed."

Details: Honcharenko reported that the aftermath of the bombardment was being dealt with.

He added that the strike had damaged seven houses, apartment blocks, a family medicine outpatient clinic, an educational institution and retail outlets.

The State Emergency Service stated that the body of the deceased man had been retrieved from under the rubble.

"A strike caused a car to catch fire: firefighters quickly extinguished it. Overall, seven residential buildings and two vehicles were damaged," emergency workers noted.

Updated: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that a 52-year-old man was killed, as he was trapped under the rubble in Kramatorsk.

In total, 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity (mine-blast traumas, shrapnel wounds, fractures, concussions, lacerations and bruises) in Russia's evening strikes on the towns of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka.

"26 houses and apartment buildings, 76 garages, 24 cars, 7 power transmission lines and a gas pipeline were damaged," the prosecutor's office concluded.

Background: Earlier, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that at least six people had been injured in Russian strikes on the northern districts of Donetsk Oblast. Four people were reported to have been injured in Kostiantynivka and two in Kramatorsk.

