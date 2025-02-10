Zelenskyy: Trump team representatives will visit Kyiv this week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that representatives of US President Donald Trump’s team will visit Ukraine this week, ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press briefing with European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "It is crucial that we focus on the practical work of both Ukraine’s and the US teams and on a shared vision of key matters. Of course, there may be different opinions, but there must be a common understanding of the main objectives – how to stop Putin and how to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. This week, several key figures from President Trump’s team will visit Ukraine, before the Munich Conference. Then, during the conference, I have scheduled several meetings, including with the US Vice President."

Earlier on Monday, 10 February, CNN, citing sources within the Ukrainian government, reported that US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine next week.

Recently, Kellogg had a phone conversation with Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, during which they discussed his upcoming visit.

Kellogg will also participate in the Munich Security Conference, scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 February.

