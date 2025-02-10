Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on 20 February, CNN reports
Monday, 10 February 2025, 18:58
Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Ukraine next week.
Source: CNN citing sources in the Ukrainian government, as reported by European Pravda
Details: CNN sources said that Kellogg's visit is scheduled for Thursday, 20 February.
Advertisement:
CNN has not provided any further details regarding Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.
Background:
- Recently, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, had a phone call with Kellogg. They discussed the special envoy's upcoming visit to Ukraine.
- On 5 February, Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from 14 to 16 February.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects Kellogg and his team to visit Ukraine soon.
- Kellogg stated that the US has "a good, solid plan" for the next steps to bring the Russo-Ukrainian war to an end.
Support UP or become our patron!