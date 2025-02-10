Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on 20 February, CNN reports

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Ukraine next week.

Source: CNN citing sources in the Ukrainian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: CNN sources said that Kellogg's visit is scheduled for Thursday, 20 February.

CNN has not provided any further details regarding Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.

Background:

Recently, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, had a phone call with Kellogg. They discussed the special envoy's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

On 5 February, Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from 14 to 16 February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects Kellogg and his team to visit Ukraine soon.

Kellogg stated that the US has "a good, solid plan" for the next steps to bring the Russo-Ukrainian war to an end.

