Trump announces conversation with Zelenskyy this week

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week and an upcoming visit by his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL)

Details: Trump's statement comes as preparations are underway for the Munich Security Conference, which begins on 14 February. The White House will send Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to Munich, where he plans to meet Zelenskyy in person during the conference.

The meetings will also be attended by US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Kellogg said in an interview with the Associated Press that Trump’s administration "will deliver our expectation to the allies".

Quote from Kellogg: "When we come back from Munich we want to deliver to the president the options, so when he does get (directly) involved in the peace process, he knows what it will look like for him.

Knowing how the process works, it would probably be better for Zelenskyy if we all met together and talked through it as a group."

Details: Rubio said the key topic of discussion would be the Russo-Ukrainian war and ways to end it.

Quote from RFE/RL: "Trump is pushing for a swift end to the war, while Zelenskyy is calling for solid security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia.

Kyiv fears that any agreement that does not include hard military commitments – such as NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping troops – will allow the Kremlin time to regroup and rearm for a fresh attack."

Background:

The Telegraph reported that Trump’s administration decided to pause the development of a "peace plan" for Ukraine to hold talks with European partners.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that achieving a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine would require concessions from both Russia and Ukraine. He suggested that Ukraine might have to abandon its goal of reclaiming all territory seized by Russia over the past decade.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not agree to any compromise involving the recognition of occupied territories as part of Russia, even under pressure from all allies.

