All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump announces conversation with Zelenskyy this week

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 06:26
Trump announces conversation with Zelenskyy this week
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week and an upcoming visit by his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL)

Details: Trump's statement comes as preparations are underway for the Munich Security Conference, which begins on 14 February. The White House will send Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to Munich, where he plans to meet Zelenskyy in person during the conference.

Advertisement:

The meetings will also be attended by US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Kellogg said in an interview with the Associated Press that Trump’s administration "will deliver our expectation to the allies".

Quote from Kellogg: "When we come back from Munich we want to deliver to the president the options, so when he does get (directly) involved in the peace process, he knows what it will look like for him.

Knowing how the process works, it would probably be better for Zelenskyy if we all met together and talked through it as a group." 

Details: Rubio said the key topic of discussion would be the Russo-Ukrainian war and ways to end it.

Quote from RFE/RL: "Trump is pushing for a swift end to the war, while Zelenskyy is calling for solid security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia.

Kyiv fears that any agreement that does not include hard military commitments – such as NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping troops – will allow the Kremlin time to regroup and rearm for a fresh attack."

Background:

  • The Telegraph reported that Trump’s administration decided to pause the development of a "peace plan" for Ukraine to hold talks with European partners.
  • Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that achieving a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine would require concessions from both Russia and Ukraine. He suggested that Ukraine might have to abandon its goal of reclaiming all territory seized by Russia over the past decade.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not agree to any compromise involving the recognition of occupied territories as part of Russia, even under pressure from all allies.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
Trump says Ukraine has "essentially agreed" to US$500 billion mineral deal
Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine due to Russian missile attack
Drones attack Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia
Foundation run by Trump envoy's daughter provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine – WP
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy: Trump team representatives will visit Kyiv this week
Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on 20 February, CNN reports
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
RECENT NEWS
10:42
Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight
10:34
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
09:51
War in Ukraine to be main topic at Munich conference, US secretary of state says
09:29
Trump says Ukraine has "essentially agreed" to US$500 billion mineral deal
08:46
US secretary of state says America has suspended foreign assistance to review priorities
08:36
Ukrainian Air Assault Forces show footage of new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
08:29
Ukrainian forces repel 27 Russian attacks in Russia's Kursk Oblast, nearly twice as many near Pokrovsk – General Staff
07:57
Russia loses 44 artillery systems, 31 armoured combat vehicles and 1,390 soldiers over past day
07:42
Russia claims to have downed 40 Ukrainian drones in attack on military airfield and oil refinery
07:10
Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine due to Russian missile attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: