US pauses "peace plan" for Ukraine to align with Europe, The Telegraph reports

US President Donald Trump's administration has decided to pause the development of a "peace plan" for Ukraine to hold talks with European partners.

Source: The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Telegraph states that Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, promised European diplomats that he would consult with NATO allies before finalising the "peace plan".

The Telegraph reports that Kellogg promised to hold talks with the "prime ministers and presidents" of NATO states.

Meanwhile, elements of the "peace plan" are reportedly set to be presented at the Munich Security Conference this weekend – despite Kellogg previously stating that he would not do so.

The Telegraph reports that the plan may include continued military support for Ukraine in exchange for access to its mineral resources.

The Telegraph sources say Kellogg assured European partners of the US intention to strengthen Ukraine’s position in any future negotiations with Russia.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that representatives of Trump’s team will visit Ukraine this week, ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier on Monday, 10 February, CNN, citing sources within the Ukrainian government, reported that Kellogg will visit Ukraine next week.

