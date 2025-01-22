Ukraine will never recognise occupied territories as part of Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not agree to any compromise involving the recognition of occupied territories as part of Russia, even under pressure from all allies.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with members of the International Media Council

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the occupied territories would always remain Ukrainian until they are returned to state control.

Quote: "No matter what anyone wants, even if all the allies in the world unite, we will never recognise the occupied territories [as part of Russia]. This is impossible. We will not legally recognise them. For us, they will always remain occupied territories until we liberate them."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that dialogue with Russia should only occur from a position of strength, as any attempt to treat the aggressor as an equal would signify defeat for Ukraine.

Quote: "Putin cannot be treated as legitimate in this situation. He has violated everything. He must understand his transgression. But he cannot be stopped and if approached as an equal – that would be a loss for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted that ending the active phase of the war is the country's top priority.

Quote: "We must find all possible ways to end the hot phase of the war. This is the number one issue. There can be many talks, but the main goal is to stop the active phase. This is the first guarantee of security."

Background:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised that achieving peace is a priority for President Donald Trump's administration, but that the process will be challenging and require significant concessions from both sides.

US President Donald Trump urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine, emphasising that the ongoing war is causing significant economic and human losses for Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would not end "tomorrow or the day after", despite promises by US President Donald Trump to bring it to a quick conclusion.

