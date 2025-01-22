All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine will never recognise occupied territories as part of Russia – Zelenskyy

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 06:41
Ukraine will never recognise occupied territories as part of Russia – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not agree to any compromise involving the recognition of occupied territories as part of Russia, even under pressure from all allies.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with members of the International Media Council

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the occupied territories would always remain Ukrainian until they are returned to state control. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "No matter what anyone wants, even if all the allies in the world unite, we will never recognise the occupied territories [as part of Russia]. This is impossible. We will not legally recognise them. For us, they will always remain occupied territories until we liberate them."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that dialogue with Russia should only occur from a position of strength, as any attempt to treat the aggressor as an equal would signify defeat for Ukraine.

Quote: "Putin cannot be treated as legitimate in this situation. He has violated everything. He must understand his transgression. But he cannot be stopped and if approached as an equal – that would be a loss for Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted that ending the active phase of the war is the country's top priority.

Quote: "We must find all possible ways to end the hot phase of the war. This is the number one issue. There can be many talks, but the main goal is to stop the active phase. This is the first guarantee of security."

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised that achieving peace is a priority for President Donald Trump's administration, but that the process will be challenging and require significant concessions from both sides.
  • US President Donald Trump urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine, emphasising that the ongoing war is causing significant economic and human losses for Russia. 
  • French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would not end "tomorrow or the day after", despite promises by US President Donald Trump to bring it to a quick conclusion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyywarnegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 200,000 peacekeepers to prevent new Russian aggression
Zelenskyy counts on EU allies to explain risks in talks with Putin to Trump
Zelenskyy: We want to end war this year, but not just quickly, but fairly
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: