Ukrainian forces repel 27 Russian attacks in Russia's Kursk Oblast, nearly twice as many near Pokrovsk – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 08:29
Ukrainian forces repel 27 Russian attacks in Russia's Kursk Oblast, nearly twice as many near Pokrovsk – General Staff
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 139 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Russian forces concentrating their attacks on the city of Pokrovsk, Russia’s Kursk Oblast and the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 8:00 on 11 February

Quote: "Yesterday [10 February – ed.], the enemy launched 100 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 140 guided bombs (GABs). In addition, they carried out nearly 6,000 bombardments, including 200 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,853 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted four assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted nine attacks over the past day, attempting to advance near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 12 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions six times near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight combat clashes took place near the settlements of Vasiukivka, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched 11 assaults near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 47 Russian assaults and offensive actions. Combat clashes took place near the settlements of Baranivka, Vodiiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near the settlements of Zelenivka, Vremivka and Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovske fronts, no combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 27 Russian assaults. Russian troops carried out 450 artillery attacks, including 12 from multiple-launch rocket systems. Russian aircraft also conducted 48 airstrikes, dropping 67 GABs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

