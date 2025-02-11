All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff confirms attack on oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 11 February 2025, 10:52
Ukraine's General Staff confirms attack on oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast
Fire at an oil refinery in Russiaʼs Saratov Oblast. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The defence forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian oil refinery in Russiaʼs Saratov Oblast on the night of 10-11 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery, which carries out complex oil processing, on the night of 10-11 February 2025."

Details: This Russian refinery mainly produces petrol, fuel oil and diesel fuel. In total, it produces more than 20 types of petroleum products. The company is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

The General Staff of Ukraine confirms the attack. A fire broke out at the facility.

The results of the damage are being established.

Russian local authorities and public media reported that drones struck an oil refinery in the Saratov Oblast of Russia on the morning of 10-11 February, causing damage and a fire.

