Drones attack Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia

Drones struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia’s Saratov Oblast on the morning of 11 February, causing damage and a fire.

Source: Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin; Russian Telegram channels; Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council

Details: Busargin, as the Russian authorities usually do during Ukrainian drone strikes, claimed that the UAVs were intercepted by Russian air defence, but wreckage caused damage to an industrial facility.

However, photos and videos published on social media show a large fire at the refinery.

Kovalenko confirmed the strike and emphasised that this was not the first attack on this facility.

Quote from Kovalenko: "The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of Russia’s fuel infrastructure. Its processing capacity reaches seven million tonnes of oil per year."

Background: In November 2024, the Rosneft oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov was attacked by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

