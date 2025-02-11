Three political prisoners from Crimea released after 9 years in Russian colony – photo

Crimean Tatars Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov, political prisoners in the case of the first Bakhchysarai group of Hizb ut-Tahrir, recognised in Russia as a terrorist organisation, were released after nine years in a Russian colony. The men served the entire term.

Source: Crimean Solidarity, Human Rights Movement, on Facebook

Details: Remzi Memetov served his sentence in colony No. 11, while Abiltarov and Abseitov - in colony No. 1 in Stavropol.

Political prisoners Rustem Abiltarov and Zevri Abseitov. Photo: Crimean Solidarity

Background:

On 12 May 2016, Russian security forces conducted a series of searches in the homes of Muslims and Crimean Tatars in Bakhchysarai, as well as in a local café. As a result, four residents of Bakhchysarai were detained and charged with terrorism: Zevri Abseitov, Remzi Memetov, Rustem Abiltarov and Enver Mamutov. They were suspected of participating in the organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation in Russia.

On 24 December 2018, the Southern District Military Court sentenced Mamutov, Abiltarov and Abseitov to nine years in prison. Mamutov was sentenced to 17 years in prison. On 11 July 2019, the Supreme Court of Russia lowered the sentence, reducing the term of all four by three months.

