Russians strike house in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring 7 people – photo, video

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 13:09
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Zolochiv. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 11 February, hitting a house and injuring seven people, including a 12-year-old boy.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 11:27, the enemy struck the village of Zolochiv with guided aerial bombs. The munition hit a house."

Details: Initially, Syniehubov reported that four people were injured, but later stated that the number of casualties had risen to six.

Quote: "Three of them were taken to hospital, while the others received medical assistance at the scene of the strike."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Zolochiv. 
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Later, rescue workers reported that they had pulled two women and a man from under the rubble of the house, bringing the total number of people injured in the attack to seven.

Background: On 11 February 2025, Russia launched a large-scale attack on the territory of Ukraine using UAVs and missiles. Several oblasts of Ukraine were affected in the attack.

