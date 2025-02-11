Russians strike house in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring 7 people – photo, video
Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 11 February, hitting a house and injuring seven people, including a 12-year-old boy.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At around 11:27, the enemy struck the village of Zolochiv with guided aerial bombs. The munition hit a house."
Details: Initially, Syniehubov reported that four people were injured, but later stated that the number of casualties had risen to six.
Quote: "Three of them were taken to hospital, while the others received medical assistance at the scene of the strike."
Details: Later, rescue workers reported that they had pulled two women and a man from under the rubble of the house, bringing the total number of people injured in the attack to seven.
Background: On 11 February 2025, Russia launched a large-scale attack on the territory of Ukraine using UAVs and missiles. Several oblasts of Ukraine were affected in the attack.
