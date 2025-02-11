All Sections
Russia attacks many Ukrainian oblasts with drones and missiles, causing damage – photos

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 10:43
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russia launched a large-scale attack on the territory of Ukraine using UAVs and missiles on 11 February 2025. Several oblasts of Ukraine were affected in the attack.

Source: Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Sumy and Poltava Oblast Military Administrations

Details: A blast wave damaged a kindergarten, two school buildings (one of which is unfinished), a house and a playground in the Boryspil district, Kyiv Oblast. The air defence successfully destroyed the Russian air

Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops conducted 481 attacks on the territory of 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. One person was killed and one injured in a Russian attack. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. 

 
Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Two women were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of the Russian attack, but their condition is not critical and they will be treated at home. In Marhanets, a man, 67, and a woman, 78, were injured and will be treated at hospital.

In addition to these cities, explosions were heard in the Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

The attacks damaged 35 houses and 11 outbuildings. Windows and balconies were smashed in four high-rise buildings, and a fire broke out in one of the apartments. Infrastructure facilities were destroyed, a car wash, six cars, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The Russians attacked the Myrove hromada again in the morning. The consequences of the attack are still being investigated.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Cherkasy Oblast: 

Quote from Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration: "Both night and morning in Cherkasy Oblast were difficult. We had numerous threats from enemy drones and missiles. Early reports indicate that 17 Russian UAVs were destroyed in the oblast. However, it was not without consequences. Two men were injured by shrapnel in the Cherkasy district. They were taken to hospital. Both are in a moderate condition."

At night and in the morning, Russians attacked the border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast five times. Five explosions were recorded. The Yunakivka, Khotin and Bilopillia hromadas were attacked. There were no casualties.

Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast with missiles on the night of 10-11 February. As a result, several settlements were left without a gas supply. Local authorities report that nine settlements in the Myrhorod district do not have a gas supply. 

Background: 

  • Russian forces launched cruise missiles towards Ukraine from the Black Sea on the night of 10-11 February. An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several oblasts.
  • Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, has implemented emergency power outages across the country due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

