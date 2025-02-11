Russians bomb Donetsk Oblast's Kostiantynivka, injuring 3 civilians

The Russians launched three airstrikes on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast in just 10 minutes on the morning of 11 February.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians once again targeted the local population with FAB-250 bombs equipped with a UMPK unified gliding and correction module.

The strikes hit a residential area of the settlement. As a result, two men, aged 53 and 80, along with a 74-year-old pensioner, were injured. They sustained blast and shrapnel wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. People were at home at the time of the attack.

The attack also caused damage to 38 houses, three cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline. A pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor’s Office has been launched into this latest war crime committed by Russia.

