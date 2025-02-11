Zelenskyy does not believe that European "security guarantees" will work without US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the security guarantees that Europe can offer Ukraine will not be effective without the participation of the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Source: Zelenskyy believes that if US President Donald Trump stops supporting Ukraine, Europe will not be able to fill this gap on its own.

Advertisement:

"There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no. Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees," he added.

Zelenskyy stressed that in view of this, the continuation of military support from the United States was important for Ukraine, citing the American Patriot air defence system as an example.

"Only Patriot can defend us against all kinds of missiles, only Patriots. There are other [European] systems … but they cannot provide full protection … So even from this small example you can see that without America, security guarantees cannot be complete," Zelenskyy explained.

Background:

In January, Zelenskyy argued that for Ukraine, the issues of potential negotiations to end the war and security guarantees are inextricably linked because, without reliable guarantees, Russia could regain strength and attack again.

He also said that security guarantees were the main issue he wanted to discuss with Trump.

Support UP or become our patron!