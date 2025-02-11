All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy does not believe that European "security guarantees" will work without US

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 16:36
Zelenskyy does not believe that European security guarantees will work without US
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the security guarantees that Europe can offer Ukraine will not be effective without the participation of the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Source: Zelenskyy believes that if US President Donald Trump stops supporting Ukraine, Europe will not be able to fill this gap on its own.

Advertisement:

"There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no. Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees," he added.

Zelenskyy stressed that in view of this, the continuation of military support from the United States was important for Ukraine, citing the American Patriot air defence system as an example.

"Only Patriot can defend us against all kinds of missiles, only Patriots. There are other [European] systems … but they cannot provide full protection … So even from this small example you can see that without America, security guarantees cannot be complete," Zelenskyy explained.

Background:

  • In January, Zelenskyy argued that for Ukraine, the issues of potential negotiations to end the war and security guarantees are inextricably linked because, without reliable guarantees, Russia could regain strength and attack again.
  • He also said that security guarantees were the main issue he wanted to discuss with Trump.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Trump announces conversation with Zelenskyy this week
Zelenskyy: Trump team representatives will visit Kyiv this week
Zelenskyy congratulates Baltic states on disconnecting from Russian power grid
RECENT NEWS
20:15
EXPLAINERWhat concessions did Transnistria make for Russian gas, and how will it reach Moldova?
19:50
Zelenskyy: We are ready for meetings with US representatives
19:23
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
18:58
New Pentagon chief to discuss defence spending at his first meeting with European allies
18:48
Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack
18:46
Witnessed Russian war crimes: Ukraine manages to return four more children from occupation
18:39
Slovak PM says Slovakia has "moral right" in considering ways to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine
18:28
New Pentagon chief says US will not send troops to Ukraine
18:25
EXPLAINERWhat does Ukraine need for record-speed EU accession talks?
17:51
Bloomberg: US Treasury secretary will travel to Ukraine to negotiate earth resources deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: