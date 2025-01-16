Zelenskyy explains why security guarantees for Ukraine are crucial prior to "ending the war"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that the issue of potential peace negotiations and security guarantees are closely intertwined for Ukraine. Russia could rebuild its strength and launch another attack if reliable guarantees are not given to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy in an interview with a group of Polish media during his visit to Warsaw

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his full support for ending the war through diplomatic means.

Quote: "For that, there needs to be a willingness. And if even one partner doesn't want it – and Russia certainly doesn't want it – we can use the formula we've been discussing: 'peace through strength'. When partners unite and force dialogue through strength."

Zelenskyy went on to stress that before engaging in any negotiations, Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees.

Quote: "This is important not only for Ukraine but for everyone."

He continued, highlighting the broader implications of Russia’s actions: "Everyone already understands that Russia is the enemy, and they are capable of attacking any European country and occupying it. They have the strength and the will to do it. Yes, they are sick, but the main question is whether Russia will be able to come back again, occupy another country, or come up with something else. Or open the possibility of nuclear war. We must make it impossible for Putin and Russia to take such steps."

Zelenskyy pointed out that a simple "ceasefire" could lead to Russia preparing for further occupation, as happened between 2014 and 2022.

Quote: "So it’s very important what the security guarantees for Ukraine will be. What about our NATO [accession]? What about our weapons? What will our support be – financial, and so on?" he stressed.

The president also highlighted the immense financial and military resources required to maintain a strong defence.

Quote: "You must rely only on yourself. And we know what that means. Which army in Europe today is bigger than Ukraine's? None. It's not about having an advantage, it's about the cost."

Finally, Zelenskyy expressed his belief in the potential for US leadership in securing Ukraine’s future: "But I believe Trump is capable – and I hope he can – of offering Ukraine real security guarantees... that will mean real security guarantees for both us, Europe, and the Russians. That Ukraine will be able to defend itself and others if Putin attacks again," he concluded.

Background:

In the interview, Zelenskyy also stated that the prospect of ending the war or achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Europe's readiness to take a tougher stance on Russia, adding that without the Ukrainian army, Europe "has no chance against Russia".

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, in an interview with European Pravda, emphasised that Ukraine will not abandon its NATO membership aspirations and will not accept alternatives to full membership.

Sybiha also emphasised that Ukraine has not renounced its principle of not holding direct negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

