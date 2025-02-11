All Sections
Trump secretly assigned another envoy to handle Ukraine, NYT reports

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 11 February 2025, 21:20
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, appointed by US President Donald Trump as an envoy for the Middle East, has also been tasked with assisting in "peace" efforts between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: The New York Times, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The New York Times revealed that Trump has instructed Witkoff to "play a certain role" in resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A few weeks ago, the US president secretly expanded Witkoff’s mandate beyond Middle Eastern affairs to "open a negotiation channel with the Russians," the report states.

Sources told The New York Times that Trump trusts Witkoff and believes he has the negotiation skills necessary to help end the war in Ukraine.

These sources also claim that Witkoff has already held direct talks with unnamed "close allies" of Vladimir Putin and discussed Ukraine with contacts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

It remains unclear how Witkoff’s role overlaps with that of Keith Kellogg, the retired general whom Trump officially appointed as an envoy for the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Background: 

  • Kellogg is known to be developing a plan for the US president to "end the war" in Ukraine. Reports suggest he has temporarily paused this process to consult with European NATO members and gather their perspectives.

Advertisement:
