Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing and injuring civilians

Russian forces have conducted 97 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring two others.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 130 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Bezdryk, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Esman, Shalyhyne, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Details: The Russians deployed FPV drones, mortars, artillery and guided bombs to attack the Krasnopillia hromada (36 explosions).

Two civilians were killed and two others were injured in the strike. An educational institution, a car, four apartment buildings, five houses, 10 outbuildings and utility rooms were damaged in the strike.

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs, conducted mortar fire and launched FPV drone strikes (41 explosions). A car was damaged in the attack.

