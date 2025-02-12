Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games

Ukraine’s national team has won the first awards at the Invictus Games in Canada, including gold, silver and bronze.

Details: On the fourth day of the competition, Ukrainians took all three prizes in the standing ski race (INO2 class).

Volodymyr Marchenko won gold, Yaroslav Sharko took silver, and Valerii Odainyk won bronze. The time difference between the gold and silver results was less than a second.

Viktor Dykyi also won a silver medal in the sitting ski race (IN01 class), and Anatolii Birko won gold in the IN04 race.

Arsen Riaboshapka, who showed the second result in the IAS2 class skiing, has won another medal for the Ukrainian team.

In total, the Ukrainian team has already won six awards, including two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Background: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle opened the Invictus Games in Vancouver on Saturday, 8 February, and watched them from the stands.

