All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 12 February 2025, 02:20
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
Photo: Suspilne

Ukraine’s national team has won the first awards at the Invictus Games in Canada, including gold, silver and bronze.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: On the fourth day of the competition, Ukrainians took all three prizes in the standing ski race (INO2 class).

Advertisement:

Volodymyr Marchenko won gold, Yaroslav Sharko took silver, and Valerii Odainyk won bronze. The time difference between the gold and silver results was less than a second.

Viktor Dykyi also won a silver medal in the sitting ski race (IN01 class), and Anatolii Birko won gold in the IN04 race.

Arsen Riaboshapka, who showed the second result in the IAS2 class skiing, has won another medal for the Ukrainian team.

In total, the Ukrainian team has already won six awards, including two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Background: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle opened the Invictus Games in Vancouver on Saturday, 8 February, and watched them from the stands.

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraineUkrainiansCanada
Advertisement:
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Trump confirms he is sending Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says he would offer "straight territory swap" if talks with Putin take place
All News
sport
Ukrainians win bronze in basketball at Invictus Games 2025
Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships
Ukraine's youth ice hockey team wins international tournament in Slovakia
RECENT NEWS
08:49
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
08:27
Von der Leyen tells US vice president about EU's commitment to just peace for Ukraine
08:18
updatedRussians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos
08:12
Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House
07:42
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
07:24
updatedEmergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
07:21
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 53 artillery systems over past day
05:26
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, child among injured, Kyiv mayor says
04:36
Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires
03:58
Russia restricts information about Kursk Oblast to avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, says ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: