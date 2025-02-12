All Sections
Trump: Russia treated released US teacher Fogel "very nicely" in prison

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 12 February 2025, 02:54
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has commented on the release of American school teacher Marc Fogel from a Russian prison during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

Source: Radio Liberty citing Trump

Quote from Trump: "We were treated very nicely by Russia. Actually, I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war [which Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine]."

Background: President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on 11 February to retrieve US citizen Marc Fogel, a teacher who spent over three years in Russian custody on drug possession charges.

For reference: Fogel, a school teacher and former US Embassy staffer, was arrested in Russia in August 2021 for bringing in medical marijuana. In June 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

