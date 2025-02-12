Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 11 February, damaging several facilities but causing no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Infrastructure was damaged and windows shattered at a petrol station, an educational institution, a hotel and an office building. Three apartment buildings and 33 cars were damaged. No people were affected."

Broken door. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak added that Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol district in the evening, targeting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas with artillery, dropping ammunition from UAVs and striking with a kamikaze drone. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

There were no casualties.

Three Russian drones were downed over the oblast during the night.

Background: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, reported that Russian troops had launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 11 February, damaging residential buildings, businesses facilities and an educational institution.

