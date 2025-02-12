All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 07:42
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
Shattered glass doors. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 11 February, damaging several facilities but causing no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Infrastructure was damaged and windows shattered at a petrol station, an educational institution, a hotel and an office building. Three apartment buildings and 33 cars were damaged. No people were affected."

Advertisement:
 
Broken door.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak added that Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol district in the evening, targeting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas with artillery, dropping ammunition from UAVs and striking with a kamikaze drone. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

There were no casualties.

Three Russian drones were downed over the oblast during the night.

Background: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, reported that Russian troops had launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 11 February, damaging residential buildings, businesses facilities and an educational institution.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastKryvyi Rihmissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Trump confirms he is sending Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says he would offer "straight territory swap" if talks with Putin take place
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos
Russians attack Nikopol district: two businesses, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
09:51
Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos
09:47
Russians in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast encourage 9th graders to sign contracts with Russian army after graduation
08:49
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
08:33
Ukraine's General Staff says Russians use 20 missiles at battlefield and drop almost 150 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions
08:27
Von der Leyen tells US vice president about EU's commitment to just peace for Ukraine
08:18
updatedRussians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos
08:12
Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House
07:42
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
07:24
updatedEmergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: