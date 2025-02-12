All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 08:12
Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House
Donald Trump and Marc Fogel. Photo: CNN

US President Donald Trump welcomed American teacher Marc Fogel, who had been released from Russian imprisonment, at the White House on the evening of Tuesday, 11 February. Fogel had been held in Russia since 2021.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: CNN noted that Fogel arrived at the White House wrapped in a US flag, where he was greeted by Trump. Trump said that it was "an honour to have played a small role" in Fogel’s release.

Advertisement:

"Thank you all, and I love our country, and I’m so happy to be back here. And I wish I could articulate it better," Fogel said.

Background

  • President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on 11 February to retrieve US citizen Marc Fogel, a teacher who spent over three years in Russian custody on drug possession charges.
  • US President Donald Trump welcomed the release of the American and expressed hope that this step would allow the two countries to work towards ending the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpUSARussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Trump confirms he is sending Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says he would offer "straight territory swap" if talks with Putin take place
All News
Trump
Trump: Russia treated released US teacher Fogel "very nicely" in prison
Trump secretly assigned another envoy to handle Ukraine, NYT reports
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
09:51
Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos
09:47
Russians in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast encourage 9th graders to sign contracts with Russian army after graduation
08:49
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
08:33
Ukraine's General Staff says Russians use 20 missiles at battlefield and drop almost 150 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions
08:27
Von der Leyen tells US vice president about EU's commitment to just peace for Ukraine
08:18
updatedRussians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos
08:12
Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House
07:42
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
07:24
updatedEmergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: