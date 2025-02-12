Von der Leyen tells US vice president about EU's commitment to just peace for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the European Union's commitment to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine during a meeting in Paris with US Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday, 11 February.

Source: European Commission following the meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen and J.D. Vance reaffirmed the strength of EU-US relations and their vital role in the current geopolitical landscape in a statement issued after the Artificial Intelligence Summit, in which they both participated.

Advertisement:

"President von der Leyen emphasised the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. She underscored the need for continued unity in providing unwavering support to Ukraine," the statement said.

The European Commission president and the US Vice President also discussed cooperation on common challenges. Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's commitment to fair trade relations.

"Both parties expressed their intention to prioritise economic areas of mutual interest, including energy," the statement added.

Background:

The US vice president's participation in the Paris summit marked his first visit to Europe since taking office.

Vance will also attend the Munich Security Conference on 14-16 February, where he is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support UP or become our patron!