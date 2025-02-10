US Vice President JD Vance to meet with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference

US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a bilateral meeting during the Munich Security Conference, which starts on 14 February.

Source: CBS News

Details: CBS News stated that Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation to the annual Munich Security Conference, which will take place from 14 to 16 February in Germany. During the event, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Vance, who will also attend the conference.

Background:

On 7 February, Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced a meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to discuss "future meetings at the Munich Security Conference".

Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference and meet "with America’s allies who are ready to work with us".

Kellogg is also expected to visit Ukraine in February.

He recently criticised the previous US administration for its policy on the Russian-Ukrainian war and said that Donald Trump would have a "holistic approach".

Bloomberg sources said that the Trump administration would present a long-awaited plan to "end Russia's war" against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference. However, Kellogg denied this.

