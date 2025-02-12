Ukraine no longer forms new brigades, focusing on additional personnel

The Ukrainian defence forces have stopped forming new brigades and are now focusing instead on staffing the existing ones.

Source: Colonel Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in the interview for We Are Ukraine, a Ukrainian news television channel; Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Quote from Pavlo Palisa: "...As you already know, the formation of new brigades was suspended by the decision of the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. And the primary efforts will now be focused on staffing the existing ones, those already working on the front line.

In addition, those brigades that have already been established or are in the final stages of formation will continue to be trained, taking into account the issues we had on previous occasions. This concerns new units."

Details: Militarnyi reports that during the hostilities starting in 2022, the number of available military units in Ukraine was not enough to perform the assigned tasks. Therefore, it was decided to form additional combat brigades in several waves.

Quote from Militarnyi: "Over time, the volume of mobilisation ceased to meet both the needs of staffing existing military units and forming new ones. This has been repeatedly emphasised by both the military and society. For this reason, it was decided to prioritise staffing and training existing units over forming new ones."

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained in November 2024 that the Armed Forces were creating new brigades instead of replenishing the existing ones, as Russia had increased its troops by almost 100,000, and the length of the front line had also increased.

