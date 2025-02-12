All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kyivgas checks damaged buildings in one of Kyiv's districts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 14:47
Kyivgas checks damaged buildings in one of Kyiv's districts

Russian attack on 12 February, and an inspection is currently underway.

Source: Kyivgas, Kyiv City State Administration

Details: A missile strike in the Obolonskyi district damaged the facades and roofs of gas-connected buildings on Wednesday morning. This led to a temporary halt in gas supply to a kindergarten, the rooftop boiler room of a business centre, and a financial institution. Three boiler rooms were affected, with one completely destroyed and two others damaged.

Advertisement:

Kyivgas specialists, working alongside emergency services, are on-site assessing the damage to the utilities and checking for any gas leaks.

Background:

  • The Russians had attacked Ukraine with 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 123 drones of various types starting from the evening of 11 February; six missiles and 71 drones were destroyed, and 40 more UAVs disappeared from radar.
  • A total of six ballistic missiles were destroyed in the sky over Kyiv. The State Emergency Service reported on the consequences of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: large-scale fires broke out, one person was killed, and four were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivmissile strike
Advertisement:
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
All News
Kyiv
Emergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, child among injured, Kyiv mayor says
Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires
RECENT NEWS
17:05
Pentagon chief explains Trump's plan to bring Russia to negotiating table
16:54
UK receives Pentagon chief's assurance on Ramstein format
16:40
German court allows first extradition of Ukrainian who refused to serve in military
16:37
UK to allocate US$5.5 bn in military aid to Ukraine this year
16:37
EXPLAINERWhat consequences could a trade war sparked by Trump have for Ukraine?
16:26
NATO Secretary General not concerned by claims of US-Russia contacts
16:23
Switzerland adopts 15th EU sanctions package against Russia in full
16:22
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
15:40
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: