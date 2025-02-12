Kyivgas checks damaged buildings in one of Kyiv's districts

Russian attack on 12 February, and an inspection is currently underway.

Source: Kyivgas, Kyiv City State Administration

Details: A missile strike in the Obolonskyi district damaged the facades and roofs of gas-connected buildings on Wednesday morning. This led to a temporary halt in gas supply to a kindergarten, the rooftop boiler room of a business centre, and a financial institution. Three boiler rooms were affected, with one completely destroyed and two others damaged.

Kyivgas specialists, working alongside emergency services, are on-site assessing the damage to the utilities and checking for any gas leaks.

Background:

The Russians had attacked Ukraine with 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 123 drones of various types starting from the evening of 11 February; six missiles and 71 drones were destroyed, and 40 more UAVs disappeared from radar.

A total of six ballistic missiles were destroyed in the sky over Kyiv. The State Emergency Service reported on the consequences of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: large-scale fires broke out, one person was killed, and four were injured.

