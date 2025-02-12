All Sections
Emergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 07:24
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported that the Russian ballistic strike on the city of Kyiv has caused large-scale fires, killed one person and injured four others. 

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Rescue workers report fallen wreckage and destruction in several districts of the city.

A fire broke out on the sixth to the ground floor in an office building in the Obolonskyi district, resulting in one fatality.

 
Photo: Kyiv24 TV on Telegram

A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse building, covering an area of 600 square metres, in the Holosiivskyi district.

Wreckage fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, but no casualties were reported.

 
Photo: Kyiv24 TV on Telegram

A fire occurred on the roof of a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district.

Quote: "Rescue workers are operating at all scenes.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing."

 
Rescue workers trying to clear the rubble.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Rescue worker dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured in the Obolonskyi district had risen to four.
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital and several Ukrainian oblasts at dawn on 12 February due to a ballistic missile threat, followed by explosions in Kyiv.

