Emergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported that the Russian ballistic strike on the city of Kyiv has caused large-scale fires, killed one person and injured four others.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: Rescue workers report fallen wreckage and destruction in several districts of the city.
A fire broke out on the sixth to the ground floor in an office building in the Obolonskyi district, resulting in one fatality.
A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse building, covering an area of 600 square metres, in the Holosiivskyi district.
Wreckage fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, but no casualties were reported.
A fire occurred on the roof of a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district.
Quote: "Rescue workers are operating at all scenes.
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing."
Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured in the Obolonskyi district had risen to four.
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital and several Ukrainian oblasts at dawn on 12 February due to a ballistic missile threat, followed by explosions in Kyiv.
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital and several Ukrainian oblasts at dawn on 12 February due to a ballistic missile threat, followed by explosions in Kyiv.
Support UP or become our patron!