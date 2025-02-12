Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 123 drones of various types since the evening of 11 February. Six missiles and 71 drones have been destroyed, while 40 UAVs disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30, six Iskander-M ballistic missiles (the S-400 air defence system) and 71 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. In addition, 40 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Russian strikes caused damage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk (the city of Kryvyi Rih), Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv and Krivyi Rih, with six Iskander-M launches coming from Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and one from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background:

The Russian ballistic strike on the city of Kyiv caused large-scale fires, killed one person and injured four others.

The Russian attack damaged several facilities in Kryvyi Rih but caused no casualties.

