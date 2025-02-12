All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 February 2025, 15:40
Security Service of Ukraine detains the mole. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released details of an unprecedented special operation called Mole to expose and detain a Russian FSB mole within its ranks, who, as Ukrainska Pravda reports, was the chief of staff at the SSU’s Anti-Terrorist Centre, Colonel Dmytro Koziura.

Source: SSU press service

Details: The investigation revealed that the traitor was recruited by the FSB in 2018 in Vienna. For some time, Russian supervisors "preserved" the suspect for security reasons, and he did not carry out active espionage activities. However, at the end of December last year, the FSB resumed contact with him, which was also under the operational control of the SSU internal security officers.

Seized property.
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The SSU claims to have discovered a covert channel of communication between the spy and the Russian intelligence service, organised through a Ukrainian citizen who had previously fled to Russia.

 
Vasyl Maliuk detains the mole
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The SSU reports that this person was a member of the so-called headquarters of Andrii Kliuiev, an assistant to one of the MPs of the banned Party of Regions, and took an active part in the organisation of the Anti-Maidan movement, as well as transferring money from Moscow for participants in paid rallies.

 
Security Service of Ukraine detains the mole
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote from SSU: "It is planned to serve this person a notice of suspicion of high treason, both in complicity with an enemy agent and in separate episodes."

The SSU determined that Yurii Shatalov was in charge of coordinating the activities of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) agent network.

The mole used a safe house in Kyiv to communicate with a resident of the Russian special service. He received a special mobile phone, a Wi-Fi router and a SIM card, which he used to covertly transmit information collected for the Russian FSB, including documents containing state secrets.

The SSU reported that the investigation now has a lot of indisputable evidence of the criminal activity of the defendants in the case. Among them are materials obtained in the course of complex operational and technical measures, interception of information, audio and video, correspondence, etc.

The detained official was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment with property confiscation.

Background: Earlier, the SSU reported the exposure of a Russian FSB mole within its ranks, whose detention on 12 February was personally attended by SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

Support UP or become our patron!

