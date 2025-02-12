All Sections
Switzerland adopts 15th EU sanctions package against Russia in full

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 12 February 2025, 16:23
Switzerland adopts 15th EU sanctions package against Russia in full
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Swiss Federal Council has adopted the remaining restrictive measures in the European Union’s 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which was approved in December 2024.

Source: a Swiss government statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: These measures will come into force on 13 February. Switzerland had already added 54 individuals and 30 legal entities to its sanctions list.

At a meeting on 12 February, the Federal Council decided to implement further measures from the EU’s 15th sanctions package against Russia.

Under the new restrictions, it is prohibited to recognise and enforce Russian court rulings that claim exclusive jurisdiction over disputes between Russian and Swiss companies.

The ban aims to protect Swiss companies’ rights and shield them from unjustified financial losses.

The amendments also include the extension of various exemption provisions that allow Swiss companies to withdraw investments from Russia in an orderly manner.

Background:

  • On 16 December 2024, the EU Council adopted its 15th package of sanctions against Russia. Among other measures, 52 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet were banned from accessing ports and certain services.
  • In December 2024, the EU imposed sanctions in response to Russian hybrid threats for the first time.

