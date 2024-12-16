EU approves 15th sanctions package against Russia

The Council of the European Union adopted the 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures on Monday, 16 December, which included North Korean officials and Chinese suppliers of drone kits.

Details: The EU said that these measures are designed to counteract the circumvention of EU sanctions by targeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's shadow fleet and to weaken the Russian military-industrial complex.

The sanctions package includes 54 individuals and 30 organisations.

The EU imposed sanctions against the Russian military unit responsible for the attack on the Okhmatdyt National Specialised Children's Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July, top managers of leading energy companies, individuals responsible for child abduction, propaganda and workarounds, and two DPRK officials.

For the first time, various Chinese entities that supply drone components and microelectronic components to support Russia's aggression against Ukraine are subject to "full" EU sanctions (travel ban, asset freeze, ban on providing economic resources).

The list of sanctioned organisations also includes:

a chemical plant;

Russian defence and shipping companies responsible for transporting crude oil and oil products by sea;

a Russian civilian airline, which is an important supplier of logistical support to the Russian military.

In particular, the new vessels were added to the list of those subject to a ban on access to ports and a ban on the provision of a wide range of services related to maritime transport.

It is noted that this measure is aimed at tankers from non-EU countries that are part of Putin's shadow fleet, circumventing the oil price cap mechanism or supporting Russia's energy sector, or vessels responsible for transporting military equipment for Russia or involved in the transportation of stolen Ukrainian grain.

As a result, 52 vessels originating from third countries were sanctioned on 16 December on these grounds. This brings the total number of vessels under sanctions to 79.

The EU Council also added 32 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia's military-industrial complex.

Some of these organisations are located in third countries – China, India, Iran, Serbia and the UAE – and have been involved in circumventing sanctions or purchasing drones and missiles for Russia.

It is worth noting that the European Union has previously discussed imposing sanctions on Chinese companies, but has so far refrained from doing so. Instead, in October, the United States announced sanctions against China for the first time over its military support for Russia.

The new Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, called for tougher sanctions against Russia and Russian liquefied natural gas.

