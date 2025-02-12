All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will need to double its army if it does not join NATO

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 12 February 2025, 17:09
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will need to double its army if it does not join NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if Ukraine does not become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, it will have to double its army to have the strength to resist Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Economist

Details: Zelenskyy noted that NATO membership currently looks unlikely for Ukraine due to opposition from Germany, Hungary and the United States.

Advertisement:

However, he believes the situation could change if US President Donald Trump "asked".

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is not giving up its NATO aspirations, but if the door to the Alliance "remains shut", the country must "build NATO in its territory", meaning it must significantly strengthen its own army.

Quote: "We have to double it. Double. To be on the same level as the Russian army."

Details: The president also believes the US could provide security guarantees without asking Russia, and Europe could help fund it.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy has previously expressed confidence that his American counterpart Donald Trump could influence whether Ukraine would join NATO.
  • However, Trump has said he "can understand Russia's feelings" about the fact that the previous US administration backed Ukraine's membership of the Alliance.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy is sure Trump has no oven-ready peace plan yet
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy: Some people from my office were killed by Russia at start of full-scale invasion
RECENT NEWS
20:22
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
20:21
Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with Trump
20:04
Poland says Kyiv shouldn't expect NATO invitation after Pentagon chief's remarks
19:45
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine isn't in NATO, it will build NATO on its territory
19:40
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
19:37
Zelenskyy: 10 Patriot missiles worth US$30 million used to shoot down 6 Russian ballistic missiles
19:22
Kremlin shares its version of Trump's call with Putin
19:04
Zelenskyy concerned about US politicians' statements on achieving peace in Ukraine
18:58
Trump says he spoke with Putin
18:55
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received draft agreement on minerals from US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: