Trump says he can "understand Russia's feelings" about Ukraine's NATO aspirations

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he can "understand the Russians’ feelings" about Joe Biden allegedly breaking a "deal" to deny Ukraine NATO membership.

Source: Trump at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on 7 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The incoming US president once again blamed the Biden administration for the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Discussing the causes of the war, Trump stated that the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO had been "a major issue for Russia for many, many years".

Quote: "Somewhere along the line, Biden said: 'No, they [the Ukrainians – ed.] should be able to join NATO.' Well, then Russia has somebody right on their doorstep. But I can understand their feelings about that."

Details: Asked by a journalist to clarify exactly when the US had opposed Ukraine's NATO membership, the president-elect replied: "My view, it was always understood."

Advertisement:

Quote: "In fact, I believe they had a deal and then Biden broke it. They had a deal which would have been a satisfactory deal to Ukraine and everybody else, but Biden said: 'No, you have to be able to join NATO'."

Background:

Trump has previously argued that Biden should not have promised Ukraine NATO membership, claiming this was a reason for Russia starting its full-scale war.

Earlier, Trump insisted that he would "not abandon Ukraine" in his efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

Support UP or become our patron!