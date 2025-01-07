All Sections
Trump says he can "understand Russia's feelings" about Ukraine's NATO aspirations

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 7 January 2025, 19:45
Trump says he can understand Russia's feelings about Ukraine's NATO aspirations
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he can "understand the Russians’ feelings" about Joe Biden allegedly breaking a "deal" to deny Ukraine NATO membership.

Source: Trump at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on 7 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The incoming US president once again blamed the Biden administration for the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Discussing the causes of the war, Trump stated that the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO had been "a major issue for Russia for many, many years".

Quote: "Somewhere along the line, Biden said: 'No, they [the Ukrainians – ed.] should be able to join NATO.' Well, then Russia has somebody right on their doorstep. But I can understand their feelings about that." 

Details: Asked by a journalist to clarify exactly when the US had opposed Ukraine's NATO membership, the president-elect replied: "My view, it was always understood."

Quote: "In fact, I believe they had a deal and then Biden broke it. They had a deal which would have been a satisfactory deal to Ukraine and everybody else, but Biden said: 'No, you have to be able to join NATO'." 

Background:

  • Trump has previously argued that Biden should not have promised Ukraine NATO membership, claiming this was a reason for Russia starting its full-scale war.
  • Earlier, Trump insisted that he would "not abandon Ukraine"  in his efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

