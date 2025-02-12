All Sections
Ukraine brings back two children from temporarily occupied territories

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 February 2025, 21:02
Ukraine has brought back home two children from the temporarily occupied territories. Photo: Andrii Yermak on Telegram

Two Ukrainian children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office

Quote: "One of the rescued children is a 14-year-old girl who had been at risk of being sent to a Russian boarding school. Thanks to the efforts of her aunt and older sister, the family was eventually reunited in Ukraine.

A 17-year-old boy and his family had lived for almost two years under constant bombardment. After an explosion near their home, he sustained a contusion and the family decided to leave."

