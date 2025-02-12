Netherlands to hand over 25 YPR armoured vehicles to Ukraine

At a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, on Wednesday, 12 February, the Netherlands announced new military assistance to Kyiv in the form of tracked armoured medical evacuation vehicles.

Source: the Dutch Ministry of Defence in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced at the Ramstein meeting that Ukraine would receive 25 YPR tracked armoured vehicles for transporting wounded soldiers.

Brekelmans also reported that the Netherlands, in cooperation with Czechia and the United States, has delivered the last of the promised T-72 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

He also confirmed that Ukraine recently received a new batch of Dutch F-16 fighter jets, news that has been reported in Kyiv.

"Especially now, when the Ukrainians are struggling on the front lines, we must continue to provide unabated support. Peace with Russia is only possible through military force," he said.

Background:

Last week, it was reported that the Dutch Ministry of Defence would provide Ukraine with a Joint Deployable Exploitation and Analysis Laboratory (JDEAL) mobile laboratory consisting of 13 containers and technical equipment.

The Netherlands has committed to providing Ukraine with €10 billion in military aid, of which €6 billion has already been spent, the country's Defence Ministry said.

