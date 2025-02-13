All Sections
Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast: five injured, much damage

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 02:52
Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast: five injured, much damage
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Prosecution Offices

Russian forces bombarded the borderland of Sumy Oblast 104 times on 12 February, injuring five people and damaging houses, an educational institution, and farm premises. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (SOMA)

Quote SOMA: "A total of 186 explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Bezdryk, Verkhnia Syrovatka, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa hromadas came under attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

Details: In the aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast on 12 February, five people were injured, and there was damage. 

The Russians attacked the Yunakivka hromada using FPV drones. The attack left three people hurt and a car damaged.

The Esman hromada was bombarded with artillery, mortar strikes, multiple-launch rocket systems, and UAV-dropped explosives. One of the attacks left a civilian injured.

The Krolevets hromada was attacked by Russian UAVs. The attack caused damage to farm premises and injured six cattle heads.

The Verkhnia Syrovatka was hit by a UAV strike. One person was hurt, and six buildings, including an educational institution, were damaged.

