NATO Secretary General comments on Trump-Putin phone call

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commenting on the phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, stressed the importance of Ukraine's deep involvement in all processes.

Source: Rutte before the start of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte said that following Trump's conversation with Putin and his subsequent call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "we will closely coordinate between allies."

Advertisement:

Rutte said that it is crucial for Ukraine to be closely involved in everything happening around it.

Quote: "It’s crucial when a peace deal is struck that it is enduring, that Putin knows that this is the end, that he can never again try to capture a piece of Ukraine. So that has to be part of those negotiations, and no doubt that it’s also on the mind of President Trump and the American team."

Background:

On Wednesday, Trump spoke with Putin and stated that they agreed on the need "to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine".

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations," the US president said.

Afterward, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss future contacts.

Support UP or become our patron!